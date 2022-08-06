Lauer works 7, Tellez and Taylor homer as Brewers top Reds ANDREW WAGNER, Associated Press Aug. 6, 2022 Updated: Aug. 6, 2022 12:54 a.m.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Lauer pitched seven strong innings, Rowdy Tellez and Tyrone Taylor homered, and the Milwaukee Brewers shook out of their post-trade deadline funk with a 5-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night.
NL Central-leading Milwaukee had lost three straight since dealing All-Star closer Josh Hader to San Diego on Monday.