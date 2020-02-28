Late basket by Burton carries Wichita St. over Temple

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jamarius Burton hit a pair of foul shots with 1:48 remaining to give Wichita State the lead en route to a 72-69 win over Temple on Thursday night. Burton followed his key score with a layup with 23 seconds left to help secure the win for the Shockers.

Trey Wade had a season-high 21 points to lead the Shockers.

Burton had 15 points and six assists for Wichita State (21-7, 9-6 American Athletic Conference). Jaime Echenique added 14 points, 13 rebounds and three assists.

Quinton Rose had 20 points and five steals for the Owls (14-14, 6-9). Monty Scott added 14 points. Nate Pierre-Louis had 11 points and six rebounds.

The Shockers leveled the season series against the Owls with the win. Temple defeated then-No. 16 Wichita State 65-53 on Jan. 15. Wichita State matches up against SMU on the road on Sunday. Temple takes on South Florida at home on Sunday.

