Late TD lifts UTSA past Rice 31-27 in Conference USA

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Lowell Narcisse found Zakhari Franklin behind his coverage for an 8-yard touchdown pass with just over five minutes left to lift Texas-San Antonio to a 31-27 win over Rice in a Conference USA clash on Saturday night.

UTSA now has beaten Rice five straight times and holds a 5-3 record all-time over the Owls.

Rashad Wisdom picked off a Wiley Green pass and returned it 34 yards to give UTSA the lead to start the second half, 13-10, but Tom Stewart came on in relief of Green and hit Brad Rozner with a 19-yard touchdown strike to put the Owls back in front, 17-13.

Aston Walter scored from a yard out, extending the Owls lead to 24-16 but UTSA tied the game before the end of the third quarter on a six-yard run by Sincere McCormick and a two-point conversion pass from Narcisse to Sheldon Jones.

Chris Barnes gave Rice (0-7, 0-3) the lead one more time, connecting on a 37-yard field goal with 9:02 left, but the Roadrunners drove 79 yard in nine plays to take the lead for good.

Franklin and McCormick, both freshmen, played vital roles. Franklin had four catches for 26 yards and two touchdowns. McCormick carried 14 times for 94 yards and a score. Narcisse was 19 of 29 passing for 212 yards and two touchdowns with an interception.

Green was 11 of 18 passing for 135 yards and a touchdown before taking a seat. Stewart was 9 of 11 for 88 yards and a score.