Late TD, interception lifts UNLV over San Jose State 38-35

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Charles Williams scored from the 1 in the final 1:15 and Kolo Uasike picked off a last-gasp pass as UNLV came out on top of a wild fourth quarter with a 38-35 defeat of San Jose State in the last game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday.

UNLV (3-8, 1-6 Mountain West) built a 21-6 lead only to swap the lead four times in the final 15 minutes before coming out on top at the end of 49 years at Sam Boyd.

Williams, who entered the game as the Mountain West’s leading rusher — and ranked 29th in the nation — with 933 yards, gained 186 more against San Jose State with three touchdowns. He scored twice in the fourth quarter, including the game-winner with 1:15 remaining to cap a nine-play drive.

The Spartans (4-7, 1-6) zoomed into the red zone on the ensuing possession with an 80-yard first-down completion from Josh Love to Isaiah Hamilton, advancing to the UNLV 12. San Jose State had a third-and-goal at the 5 with six seconds left to play, but Love’s pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage and intercepted by Uasike.

Love threw for 465 yards and three TDs but was picked off four times.