Last-second tip-in lifts Mississippi State over Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Abdul Ado’s tip-in with 0.6 seconds left lifted Mississippi State to a 78-77 win over Arkansas on Saturday afternoon.

Mason Jones, who scored a game-high 38 points, had given Arkansas a one-point lead after a pair of free throws with 59 seconds left. On the other end, Tyson Carter — who led Mississippi State with 26 points — attempted an off-balance layup with two seconds left that rimmed out, but onto Ado’s fingertips for his only basket of the game.

Reggie Perry added 17 points and eight rebounds for Mississippi State (16-9, 7-5 SEC), which had four players in double figures.

Desi Sills (15) and Adrio Bailey (10) joined Jones with double-digit scoring games for Arkansas (16-9, 4-8), which lost its fourth straight.

Mississippi State had built a 17-point lead in the second half before Jones led Arkansas’ rally.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State stayed on the upside of .500 in conference play, bolstering its NCAA Tournament chances with a road win over a current bubble team.

Arkansas’ bubble is leaking as the Razorbacks have lost four straight since projected NBA draft pick Isaiah Joe’s knee injury has kept him out of each.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State hosts South Carolina on Wednesday.

Arkansas travels to visit Florida on Tuesday.

___

