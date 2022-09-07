Las Vegas 97, Seattle 92

Wilson 8-15 7-8 23, Young 5-6 5-5 18, Stokes 2-4 0-0 4, Gray 13-22 1-2 31, Plum 6-11 2-4 15, Hamby 0-0 0-0 0, R.Williams 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 36-64 15-19 97.
- Darien’s boys’ 4x400 relay takes fourth at National meet
- Darien boys volleyball scores FCIAC three-peat
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers
- Harlem Wizards basketball team coming back to Darien
- Darien ice hockey teams excel in the postseason
- Dupont leads Darien swimmers at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Hockey and hoops playoffs and postseason...
- Darien blanks Trumbull in FCIAC boys ice hockey quarters