Las Vegas 89, Los Angeles 72

Hamby 8-10 1-1 20, Plaisance 2-3 1-2 7, Wilson 13-23 8-8 35, Gray 4-10 2-2 10, Plum 6-14 4-4 17, Stokes 0-3 0-0 0, Bell 0-1 0-0 0, Colson 0-1 0-0 0, Sheppard 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 33-68 16-17 89.
- Darien boys volleyball scores FCIAC three-peat
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers
- Harlem Wizards basketball team coming back to Darien
- Darien ice hockey teams excel in the postseason
- Dupont leads Darien swimmers at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Hockey and hoops playoffs and postseason...
- Darien blanks Trumbull in FCIAC boys ice hockey quarters
- Kate Demark leads Darien girls track at State Open
Recommended