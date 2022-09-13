Las Vegas 85, Connecticut 71

A.Thomas 6-9 1-2 13, Bonner 1-9 0-0 2, J.Jones 6-11 3-4 16, C.Williams 9-17 0-0 18, Hiedeman 0-3 0-0 0, B.Jones 3-4 6-10 12, Holmes 0-1 0-0 0, Carrington 0-4 3-4 3, Clouden 1-3 1-1 4, Sims 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 27-64 14-21 71.
- Darien’s boys’ 4x400 relay takes fourth at National meet
- Darien boys volleyball scores FCIAC three-peat
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers
- Harlem Wizards basketball team coming back to Darien
- Darien ice hockey teams excel in the postseason
- Dupont leads Darien swimmers at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Hockey and hoops playoffs and postseason...
- Darien blanks Trumbull in FCIAC boys ice hockey quarters