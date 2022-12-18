Las_FG Carlson 49, 8:26. Drive: 13 plays, 42 yards, 6:34. Key Plays: Abdullah kick return to Las Vegas 27; Jacobs 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Jacobs 18 run; Carr 11 pass to Adams on 3rd-and-4. Las Vegas 3, New England 0.

Second Quarter

NE_FG Folk 24, 11:51. Drive: 14 plays, 82 yards, 7:19. Key Plays: Mac.Jones 21 pass to Thornton on 3rd-and-11; Strong 14 run; Mac.Jones 13 pass to Smith. New England 3, Las Vegas 3.

Las_Waller 25 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 5:18. Drive: 12 plays, 76 yards, 6:33. Key Plays: Abdullah kick return to Las Vegas 24; Carr 20 pass to K.Cole on 3rd-and-9; Carr 11 pass to Jacobs. Las Vegas 10, New England 3.

Las_Hollins 5 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), :04. Drive: 2 plays, 25 yards, 00:23. Key Play: Carr 10 pass to Hollins. Las Vegas 17, New England 3.

Third Quarter

NE_Dugger 16 interception return (Folk kick), 12:07. Las Vegas 17, New England 10.

NE_FG Folk 47, 1:21. Drive: 12 plays, 69 yards, 6:33. Key Plays: Stevenson 26 run; K.Harris 11 run; Mac.Jones 11 pass to Strong; Stevenson 4 run on 3rd-and-14. Las Vegas 17, New England 13.

Fourth Quarter

NE_FG Folk 54, 12:52. Drive: 7 plays, 15 yards, 1:57. Key Play: Mac.Jones 6 run on 3rd-and-7. Las Vegas 17, New England 16.

NE_Stevenson 34 run (Meyers pass from Mac.Jones), 3:43. Drive: 3 plays, 76 yards, 1:27. Key Play: Mac.Jones 39 pass to Meyers. New England 24, Las Vegas 17.

Las_K.Cole 30 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), :32. Drive: 9 plays, 81 yards, 1:39. Key Plays: Carr 12 pass to Hollins on 4th-and-10; Carr 13 pass to Hollins; Carr 20 pass to Waller. New England 24, Las Vegas 24.

Las_C.Jones 48 fumble return, :00. Las Vegas 30, New England 24.

A_62,273.

___

NE Las FIRST DOWNS 19 18 Rushing 10 6 Passing 6 10 Penalty 3 2 THIRD DOWN EFF 2-13 5-14 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-0 1-1 TOTAL NET YARDS 318 308 Total Plays 63 64 Avg Gain 5.0 4.8 NET YARDS RUSHING 206 97 Rushes 32 23 Avg per rush 6.438 4.217 NET YARDS PASSING 112 211 Sacked-Yds lost 0-0 3-20 Gross-Yds passing 112 231 Completed-Att. 13-31 20-38 Had Intercepted 0 1 Yards-Pass Play 3.613 5.146 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 6-1-0 5-5-5 PUNTS-Avg. 6-37.667 7-46.286 Punts blocked 1 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 41 146 Punt Returns 3-25 3-20 Kickoff Returns 0-0 6-126 Interceptions 1-16 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 6-30 13-90 FUMBLES-Lost 1-1 2-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 26:44 33:16

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New England, Stevenson 19-172, Strong 4-25, K.Harris 5-19, Mac.Jones 4-10. Las Vegas, Jacobs 22-93, White 1-4.

PASSING_New England, Mac.Jones 13-31-0-112. Las Vegas, Carr 20-38-1-231.

RECEIVING_New England, Strong 3-12, Meyers 2-47, Smith 2-24, Henry 2-9, Stevenson 2-(minus 4), Thornton 1-21, Agholor 1-3. Las Vegas, Hollins 4-40, Adams 4-28, Waller 3-48, K.Cole 2-50, Moreau 2-20, Jacobs 2-17, Abdullah 2-14, Renfrow 1-14.

PUNT RETURNS_New England, Mar.Jones 3-25. Las Vegas, Renfrow 3-20.

KICKOFF RETURNS_New England, None. Las Vegas, Abdullah 5-111, Johnson 1-15.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_New England, Bentley 6-4-1, Jo.Jones 5-1-0, Mar.Jones 4-0-0, Tavai 3-1-0, Godchaux 2-3-.5, Dugger 2-1-0, Bryant 2-0-0, McCourty 2-0-0, Guy 1-5-.5, Peppers 1-2-0, Jennings 1-1-0, Phillips 1-1-0, Wise 1-1-0, McMillan 1-0-0, Barmore 0-3-.5, Ca.Davis 0-2-0, Uche 0-1-.5. Las Vegas, Perryman 8-1-0, Masterson 4-5-0, Harmon 3-2-0, Peko 3-1-0, Crosby 2-2-0, Moehrig 2-2-0, C.Jones 2-0-0, Tillery 2-0-0, Hobbs 1-3-0, Hall 1-2-0, Teamer 1-2-0, Nichols 1-1-0, Robertson 1-0-0, M.Butler 0-1-0, S.Jones 0-1-0, Pola-Mao 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_New England, Dugger 1-16. Las Vegas, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Ron Torbert, Ump Mark Pellis, HL Max Causey, LJ Tim Podraza, FJ Ryan Dickson, SJ Keith Washington, BJ Tony Josselyn, Replay Denise Crudup.