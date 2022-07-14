Las Vegas 108, New York 74

Hamby 4-5 0-0 9, Young 1-4 2-2 4, Wilson 10-15 5-6 25, Gray 6-7 0-0 16, Plum 6-9 5-7 21, Plaisance 2-3 0-0 5, Rupert 1-2 0-0 3, Stokes 1-3 2-4 5, Bell 1-4 2-2 5, Colson 1-7 0-0 2, Sheppard 0-4 0-0 0, Williams 5-8 0-0 13. Totals 38-71 16-21 108.
