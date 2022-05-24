Las Vegas 104, Los Angeles 76

N.Ogwumike 3-8 3-4 9, Sykes 3-7 0-0 7, Cambage 4-9 2-3 10, Brown 2-7 0-0 6, Canada 5-11 1-2 11, Atwell 1-2 0-0 3, Nelson-Ododa 2-4 2-2 6, Samuelson 1-8 0-0 2, Walker 2-6 0-0 5, Carter 7-13 3-3 17. Totals 30-75 11-14 76.
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers
- Harlem Wizards basketball team coming back to Darien
- Darien ice hockey teams excel in the postseason
- Dupont leads Darien swimmers at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Hockey and hoops playoffs and postseason...
- Darien blanks Trumbull in FCIAC boys ice hockey quarters
- Kate Demark leads Darien girls track at State Open
- Wave by the numbers: Darien track stars and hockey rivals
Recommended