Landrum hits record 14 3s as No. 7 Baylor women roll 111-43

WACO, Texas (AP) — Juicy Landrum set an NCAA record by making 14 3-pointers for all of her career-high 42 points, leading the No. 7 Baylor women to a 111-43 victory over Arkansas State on Wednesday.

Landrum attempted all but one of her 24 shots from 3-point range as the Lady Bears (9-1) shot 46% from beyond the arc (15 of 33) and 59% overall. The senior guard also had eight rebounds and seven assists.

Trinity Oliver had the other 3 in Baylor's 56th consecutive home nonconference win since a loss to UConn in January 2014.

Landrum, whose previous career high was 23 points, missed her only two-point attempt. The previous record for 3s was 13 by Lamar's Moe Kinard in 2018. Landrum shattered the Baylor mark of nine 3-pointers held by Odyssey Sims and Mandy Hayworth.

Nalyssa Smith was 6 of 6 from the field and finished with 15 points and seven rebounds.

Jireh Washington led Arkansas State (3-7) with 16 points. The Red Hawks shot just 29% (15 of 52).

Baylor guard Juicy Landrum (20) reacts after their win over Arkansas State following an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Waco, Texas. Landrum had 14, 3-point plays in the game. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune Herald, via AP)/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP) less Baylor guard Juicy Landrum (20) reacts after their win over Arkansas State following an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Waco, Texas. Landrum had 14, 3-point plays in the game. (Rod ... more Photo: Rod Aydelotte, AP Photo: Rod Aydelotte, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Landrum hits record 14 3s as No. 7 Baylor women roll 111-43 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

Baylor never trailed, opening on a 10-0 run and scoring the last 17 points of the second quarter for a 58-19 halftime lead. An 18-1 run in the fourth quarter helped fuel the final margin of 68 points.

Queen Egbo had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Erin DeGrate scored 11.

BIG PICTURE Arkansas State: The Red Hawks were just 2 of 18 from 3-point range. In their three wins, they shot 45% from beyond the arc. Arkansas State had its lowest-scoring quarter of the season while getting outscored 28-4 in the second.

Baylor: The Lady Bears were playing their only game in a stretch of 25 days. They had the previous two weeks off and are off for almost another two weeks.

UP NEXT

Arkansas State: At Louisiana Tech in final nonconference game on Dec. 29.

Baylor: Hosts Morehead State on Dec. 30 before opening Big 12 play at Oklahoma on Jan. 4.