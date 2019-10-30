Landeskog the hockey horse out of Breeders' Cup Sprint

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson won't have a rooting interest in the $2 million Breeders' Cup Sprint.

Landeskog, a 3-year-old gelding co-owned by Johnson, has been scratched from the six-furlong race because trainer Doug O'Neill wasn't happy with how he trained Tuesday.

O'Neill says a nuclear scan and X-rays on Landeskog came back clean, but he still decided to pass on Saturday's race.

O'Neill says Johnson and the other owners "made it easy to do the right thing. They said the horse comes first."

Landeskog was 12-1 on the morning line. He's named after Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog.

