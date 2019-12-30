Lairy leads Miami (Ohio) past Wilberforce 119-52

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Mekhi Lairy scored 18 points to carry Miami (Ohio) to a 119-52 win over Wilberforce on Monday.

Miami scored the second-most points and recorded the second-largest winning margin in program history. The RedHawks scored 19 straight points for a 25-3 lead with 13:50 to play in the first half.

Dae Dae Grant added 15 points for Miami (7-6). Elijah McNamara had 14 points, nine rebounds and four blocks, and Dalonte Brown had 12 points. Miami posted a season-high 27 assists.

Miami dominated the first half and led 63-19 at the break. The RedHawks' 63 points in the first half marked a season high for the team. It was the first time this season Miami scored at least 100 points.

Jabril Hunter had 12 points for the Bulldogs.

Miami plays Central Michigan on the road on Saturday.

