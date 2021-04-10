Lafayette 20, Lehigh 13

Lehigh 0 6 7 0 — 13 Lafayette 7 6 0 7 — 20 First Quarter LAF_Stilianos 34 pass from Northrup (Kordenbrock kick), 03:53 Second Quarter LAF_FG Kordenbrock 26, 12:49 LEH_Allen 49 run (kick failed), 09:37 LAF_FG Kordenbrock 26, 00:00 Third Quarter LEH_Portorreal 4 pass from Wilkinson (Banks-Altekruse kick), 01:54 Fourth Quarter LAF_Stilianos 30 pass from Northrup (Kordenbrock kick), 12:11 LEH LAF First downs 19 15 Rushes-yards 34-48 21-53 Passing 251 257 Comp-Att-Int 26-40-0 22-35-0 Return Yards 9 52 Punts-Avg. 8-41.9 8-36.3 Fumbles-Lost 3-1 0-0 Penalty-Yards 11-121 4-47 Time of Possession 34:02 25:58 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Lehigh, Ra. Allen 12-67, Za. Hill 13-30, Ni. Summerville 4-(minus 18), Cr. Wilkinson 5-(minus 31). Lafayette, Se. Simpson 8-24, Jo. Gay 4-11, Se. O'Malley 2-8, Ja. Sutton 3-7, Co. Northrup 4-3. PASSING_Lehigh, Cr. Wilkinson 21-34-0-177, Ni. Summerville 5-6-0-74. Lafayette, Co. Northrup 22-34-0-257. RECEIVING_Lehigh, Au. Dambach 4-39, De. Mickens 3-34, Jo. Portorreal 5-32, Ja. Burbage 3-30, Jo. Foley 3-29, Er. Johnson 2-27, Ra. Allen 2-25, Al. Snyder 2-17, Co. Kennedy 1-12, Ma. Solomon 1-6. Lafayette, Qu. Revere 10-86, Se. Simpson 5-66, St. Stilianos 2-64, Jo. Hull 1-18, Ju. Young 2-17, Ma. Gilbert 2-6. More for youSportsCIAC boys lacrosse games to watch in 2021By Michael FornabaioSportsHartford Athletic will open Dillon Stadium to 50 percent...By Maggie Vanoni