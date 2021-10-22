LaVine scores 32, DeRozan 26 as Bulls pound Pelicans 128-112 ANDREW SELIGMAN, AP Sports Writer Oct. 22, 2021
1 of12 Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, right, shoots against New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 New Orleans Pelicans coach Willie Green calls to the team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan, right, drives against New Orleans Pelicans forward Garrett Temple during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green, right, defends against New Orleans Pelicans guard Tomas Satoransky during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, right, drives against Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green dunks against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic, center, reaches for a rebound between New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, left, and center Jonas Valanciunas during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball, right, shoots against New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 32 points, DeMar DeRozan added 26 and the Chicago Bulls beat New Orleans 128-112 Friday night in their home opener.
Chicago's Lonzo Ball added a triple-double against his former team with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. And the Bulls delighted their fans, rolling to an easy victory with Pelicans star Zion Williams recovering from surgery on his right foot.
Written By
ANDREW SELIGMAN