Recommended Video:

1. Sei Young Kim, 68.875

2. Danielle Kang, 69.609

3. Mi Jung Hur, 69.667

4. Nasa Hataoka, 70.25

5. Inbee Park, 70.294

6. Minjee Lee, 70.391

7. Brooke M. Henderson, 70.5

8. Jessica Korda, 70.6

9. Celine Boutier, 70.76

10. Marina Alex, 70.8

11. Moriya Jutanugarn, 71

12. Lexi Thompson, 71.059

12. Lydia Ko, 71.059

14. Jodi Ewart Shadoff, 71.095

15. So Yeon Ryu, 71.25