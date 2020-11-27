https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/LOUISVILLE-71-SETON-HALL-70-15758899.php
LOUISVILLE 71, SETON HALL 70
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SETON HALL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mamukelashvili
|36
|8-17
|4-5
|6-10
|2
|2
|22
|Obiagu
|23
|1-3
|4-6
|5-8
|0
|4
|6
|Reynolds
|29
|4-8
|2-2
|0-3
|3
|3
|11
|Cale
|27
|2-8
|2-3
|1-3
|0
|0
|6
|Rhoden
|33
|3-12
|4-5
|1-6
|3
|5
|11
|Molson
|29
|2-12
|3-5
|0-6
|1
|2
|8
|Samuel
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|4
|3
|Aiken
|8
|1-4
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Long
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-66
|20-27
|14-39
|10
|20
|70
Percentages: FG .333, FT .741.
3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Mamukelashvili 2-4, Samuel 1-1, Reynolds 1-2, Molson 1-5, Rhoden 1-5, Aiken 0-2, Cale 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Obiagu 2, Mamukelashvili, Rhoden).
Turnovers: 9 (Mamukelashvili 2, Molson 2, Obiagu 2, Rhoden 2, Reynolds).
Steals: 2 (Molson, Rhoden).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOUISVILLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Withers
|31
|3-6
|5-6
|0-6
|1
|3
|11
|Johnson
|34
|4-10
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|3
|9
|Jones
|40
|6-17
|6-7
|2-11
|6
|2
|18
|Davis
|24
|5-9
|1-2
|4-5
|0
|5
|11
|Williamson
|21
|2-3
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|2
|6
|Slazinski
|29
|3-7
|3-3
|0-7
|0
|2
|10
|Traynor
|16
|1-5
|2-4
|2-3
|0
|1
|4
|Igiehon
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|2
|Totals
|200
|25-58
|19-24
|8-39
|9
|21
|71
Percentages: FG .431, FT .792.
3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (Johnson 1-4, Slazinski 1-4, Jones 0-1, Traynor 0-1, Williamson 0-1, Withers 0-1, Davis 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Igiehon, Williamson).
Turnovers: 8 (Jones 2, Withers 2, Davis, Johnson, Slazinski, Williamson).
Steals: 3 (Davis, Igiehon, Jones).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Seton Hall
|38
|32
|—
|70
|Louisville
|38
|33
|—
|71
A_2,988 (22,090).
