LA Galaxy play Charlotte FC after shutout victory

LA Galaxy (1-0-0) vs. Charlotte FC (0-1-0)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles +122, Charlotte FC +219, Draw +242; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out New York City FC 1-0, the LA Galaxy visit Charlotte FC.

Charlotte takes the field for the second game in franchise history. Charlotte fell to United 3-0 in its first MLS game.

The Galaxy went 13-12-9 overall a season ago while going 5-8-4 on the road. The Galaxy scored 50 goals and recorded a goal differential of -4 last season.

Saturday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Charlotte: Daniel Rios (injured).

Galaxy: Adam Esparza-Saldana (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.