L.A. Rams 34, Chicago 14

Chicago 0 7 7 0 14
L.A. Rams 10 3 14 7 34
First Quarter

LAR_Jefferson 67 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 10:50.

LAR_FG Gay 53, 4:44.

Second Quarter

LAR_FG Gay 22, 11:42.

Chi_Montgomery 3 run (Santos kick), :40.

Third Quarter

LAR_Kupp 56 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 14:02.

Chi_Fields 3 run (Santos kick), 4:21.

LAR_Henderson 1 run (Gay kick), 1:25.

Fourth Quarter

LAR_R.Woods 2 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 3:22.

A_70,445.

Chi LAR
First downs 24 18
Total Net Yards 322 386
Rushes-yards 26-134 23-74
Passing 188 312
Punt Returns 1-3 0-0
Kickoff Returns 4-106 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 29-40-1 20-26-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-28 1-9
Punts 1-36.0 1-50.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 3-35 4-36
Time of Possession 35:14 24:46

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Chicago, Montgomery 16-108, Dalton 2-13, Williams 6-12, Fields 1-3, Goodwin 1-(minus 2). L.A. Rams, Henderson 16-70, Woods 1-7, Michel 1-2, Stafford 5-(minus 5).

PASSING_Chicago, Dalton 27-38-1-206, Fields 2-2-0-10. L.A. Rams, Stafford 20-26-0-321.

RECEIVING_Chicago, Robinson 6-35, Kmet 5-42, Mooney 5-26, Goodwin 4-45, Williams 4-28, Byrd 3-19, J.Graham 1-11, Montgomery 1-10. L.A. Rams, Kupp 7-108, Higbee 5-68, Woods 3-27, Jefferson 2-80, D.Jackson 2-21, Henderson 1-17.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.