L.A. Rams 30, Seattle 20

L.A. Rams 3 17 0 10 — 30 Seattle 0 10 3 7 — 20 First Quarter LAR_FG Gay 40, 3:52. Second Quarter Sea_FG Myers 50, 10:29. LAR_FG Gay 39, 7:51. LAR_Williams 42 interception return (Gay kick), 6:40. Sea_Metcalf 51 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 3:43. LAR_Akers 5 run (Gay kick), 1:57. Third Quarter Sea_FG Myers 52, 13:45. Fourth Quarter LAR_FG Gay 36, 11:33. LAR_Woods 15 pass from Goff (Gay kick), 4:46. Sea_Metcalf 12 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 2:28. A_0. ___ LAR Sea First downs 16 11 Total Net Yards 333 278 Rushes-yards 43-164 25-136 Passing 169 142 Punt Returns 1-9 3-26 Kickoff Returns 2-62 3-109 Interceptions Ret. 1-42 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 12-25-0 11-27-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-15 5-32 Punts 7-45.3 8-55.8 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1 Penalties-Yards 2-15 9-60 Time of Possession 33:39 26:21 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_L.A. Rams, Akers 28-131, Brown 9-30, Goff 4-4, Wolford 1-2, Woods 1-(minus 3). Seattle, Carson 16-77, Wilson 4-50, Hyde 4-5, Dav.Moore 1-4. PASSING_L.A. Rams, Goff 9-19-0-155, Wolford 3-6-0-29. Seattle, Wilson 11-27-1-174. RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Kupp 4-78, Woods 4-48, Akers 2-45, Brown 1-9, Higbee 1-4. Seattle, Metcalf 5-96, Lockett 2-43, Swain 1-28, Carson 1-5, Dissly 1-1, Dav.Moore 1-1. MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.