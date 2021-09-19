LAR_Kupp 16 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 3:25. Drive: 8 plays, 90 yards, 4:55. Key Plays: Stafford 16 pass to R.Woods; Stafford 23 pass to Henderson; Stafford 14 pass to V.Jefferson; Stafford 13 pass to Kupp. L.A. Rams 7, Indianapolis 0.

Second Quarter

Ind_FG Blankenship 48, 14:52. Drive: 8 plays, 45 yards, 3:26. Key Play: Wentz 42 pass to Pittman on 3rd-and-14. L.A. Rams 7, Indianapolis 3.

LAR_FG Gay 34, 1:51. Drive: 16 plays, 79 yards, 8:18. Key Plays: Reeder 2 interception return to L.A. Rams 5; Henderson 13 run; Stafford 8 pass to Higbee on 3rd-and-4; Stafford 16 pass to R.Woods; Stafford 11 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-10; Stafford 14 pass to Kupp. L.A. Rams 10, Indianapolis 3.

Ind_FG Blankenship 46, :00. Drive: 11 plays, 47 yards, 1:51. Key Plays: Wentz 13 pass to Doyle; Hines 5 run on 3rd-and-2; Wentz 12 run. L.A. Rams 10, Indianapolis 6.

Third Quarter

LAR_Henderson 2 run (Gay kick), 11:41. Drive: 8 plays, 74 yards, 3:24. Key Plays: Funk kick return to L.A. Rams 26; Stafford 43 pass to Kupp; Henderson 10 run. L.A. Rams 17, Indianapolis 6.

Ind_Pascal 8 pass from Wentz (Doyle pass from Wentz), 3:43. Drive: 11 plays, 74 yards, 5:38. Key Plays: Wentz 14 run; Wentz 12 pass to Doyle on 3rd-and-2; Wentz 23 pass to Pittman. L.A. Rams 17, Indianapolis 14.

Fourth Quarter

Ind_Dulin 0 fumble return (Blankenship kick), 14:12. Indianapolis 21, L.A. Rams 17.

LAR_Kupp 10 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 12:13. Drive: 5 plays, 70 yards, 2:03. Key Plays: Funk kick return to L.A. Rams 30; Stafford 11 pass to R.Woods; Stafford 44 pass to Kupp. L.A. Rams 24, Indianapolis 21.

Ind_FG Blankenship 35, 7:22. Drive: 10 plays, 58 yards, 4:47. Key Play: Wentz 34 pass to Doyle. L.A. Rams 24, Indianapolis 24.

LAR_FG Gay 38, 2:23. Drive: 13 plays, 55 yards, 4:59. Key Plays: Stafford 14 pass to R.Woods; Stafford 3 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-1; Michel 10 run; Michel 11 run. L.A. Rams 27, Indianapolis 24.

A_63,076.

___

LAR Ind FIRST DOWNS 21 22 Rushing 6 8 Passing 15 13 Penalty 0 1 THIRD DOWN EFF 3-9 5-11 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-1 0-1 TOTAL NET YARDS 371 344 Total Plays 60 65 Avg Gain 6.2 5.3 NET YARDS RUSHING 101 109 Rushes 29 26 Avg per rush 3.483 4.192 NET YARDS PASSING 270 235 Sacked-Yds lost 1-8 3-27 Gross-Yds passing 278 262 Completed-Att. 19-30 22-36 Had Intercepted 1 2 Yards-Pass Play 8.71 6.026 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 6-6-5 5-2-2 PUNTS-Avg. 3-36.333 2-42.5 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 72 41 Punt Returns 1-0 0-0 Kickoff Returns 3-70 1-41 Interceptions 2-2 1-0 PENALTIES-Yds 2-15 3-25 FUMBLES-Lost 2-1 0-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 28:28 31:32

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_L.A. Rams, Henderson 13-53, Michel 10-46, Woods 2-6, Stafford 2-1, Orzech 1-0, Kupp 1-(minus 5). Indianapolis, Taylor 15-51, Wentz 5-37, Mack 5-16, Hines 1-5.

PASSING_L.A. Rams, Stafford 19-30-1-278. Indianapolis, Wentz 20-31-1-247, Eason 2-5-1-15.

RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Kupp 9-163, Woods 5-64, Henderson 3-29, Jefferson 1-14, Higbee 1-8. Indianapolis, Pittman 8-123, Doyle 5-64, Pascal 5-38, Alie-Cox 1-18, Hines 1-17, Dulin 1-10, Taylor 1-2.

PUNT RETURNS_L.A. Rams, Atwell 1-0. Indianapolis, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS_L.A. Rams, Funk 3-70. Indianapolis, Rodgers 1-41.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_L.A. Rams, Rapp 7-2-.5, D.Williams 7-0-0, Joseph-Day 6-3-1, Fuller 6-1-0, Young 4-1-0, Reeder 4-0-0, Donald 3-4-0, Floyd 2-4-1, Hollins 2-0-0, Long 2-0-0, Ramsey 1-2-0, Gaines 1-1-.5, Rochell 1-1-0, Hoecht 1-0-0, Lewis 1-0-0, Scott 1-0-0, Jones 0-1-0. Indianapolis, K.Moore 7-1-0, Carrie 7-0-0, Willis 7-0-0, Leonard 4-3-0, Paye 4-1-0, Okereke 3-3-0, Blackmon 2-2-0, Stewart 2-2-0, Muhammad 2-0-1, Rodgers 2-0-0, Buckner 1-3-0, Ya-Sin 1-1-0, Speed 1-0-0, Stallworth 0-2-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_L.A. Rams, Reeder 1-2, Ramsey 1-0. Indianapolis, Willis 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Shawn Smith, Ump Bryan Neale, HL Mark Hittner, LJ Michael Dolce, FJ Dyrol Prioleau, SJ Dave Hawkshaw, BJ Dino Paganelli, Replay Mike Wimmer.