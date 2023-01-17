L.A. Lakers 140, Houston 132

Martin Jr. 7-15 1-2 17, Smith Jr. 5-11 3-4 14, Sengun 14-17 3-5 33, Gordon 5-11 9-11 19, Green 7-20 6-8 23, Eason 4-6 0-0 9, Garuba 2-3 0-0 4, Tate 3-8 1-1 7, Christopher 0-4 0-0 0, Mathews 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 49-100 23-31 132.
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships