L.A. Lakers 130, Atlanta 114

Collins 7-18 2-3 16, Hunter 5-13 4-6 16, Okongwu 5-6 0-0 10, Murray 7-18 0-1 16, Young 12-24 6-7 32, Griffin 2-3 0-0 5, Johnson 1-2 0-0 3, Kaminsky 0-0 0-0 0, A.Holiday 2-5 1-1 6, Bogdanovic 3-7 4-4 10, Krejci 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 44-96 17-22 114.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies