L.A. Lakers 128, Portland 109

Grant 10-23 5-6 27, Watford 4-6 2-2 10, Nurkic 2-8 4-6 8, Simons 9-22 2-2 22, Winslow 9-11 0-0 21, Brown III 0-4 0-0 0, Walker 1-4 0-0 2, Butler Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Eubanks 0-0 3-4 3, Sharpe 7-12 1-1 16. Totals 42-90 17-21 109.

L.A. LAKERS (128)

James 12-18 1-3 31, Reaves 7-10 6-8 22, Davis 9-17 8-9 27, Beverley 2-7 0-0 5, Schroder 3-7 0-1 6, Gabriel 2-2 2-2 6, Ryan 0-1 0-0 0, Toscano-Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Bryant 6-9 1-1 14, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Christie 1-6 0-0 3, Nunn 2-6 0-0 4, Westbrook 4-14 0-2 10. Totals 48-97 18-26 128.

Portland 22 40 20 27 109
L.A. Lakers 24 42 31 31 128

3-Point Goals_Portland 8-24 (Winslow 3-3, Grant 2-5, Simons 2-7, Sharpe 1-4, Nurkic 0-1, Walker 0-1, Watford 0-1, Brown III 0-2), L.A. Lakers 14-37 (James 6-8, Reaves 2-5, Westbrook 2-6, Davis 1-2, Bryant 1-3, Beverley 1-5, Christie 1-5, Ryan 0-1, Nunn 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 45 (Nurkic, Watford 10), L.A. Lakers 48 (Davis 12). Assists_Portland 21 (Simons 8), L.A. Lakers 28 (James 8). Total Fouls_Portland 25, L.A. Lakers 18. A_18,560 (18,997)

