L.A. Lakers 128, Detroit 121

Bey 2-7 0-0 4, Bogdanovic 7-15 6-7 20, Bagley III 5-10 1-2 11, Hayes 7-14 0-0 18, Ivey 5-18 6-8 17, Knox II 0-1 0-0 0, Livers 1-4 0-0 3, Noel 0-0 0-0 0, Duren 5-7 2-2 12, Burks 6-10 6-8 23, Diallo 5-6 3-5 13. Totals 43-92 24-32 121.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute