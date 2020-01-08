L.A. Lakers 117, N.Y. Knicks 87
Bullock 3-9 0-0 7, Randle 5-16 4-6 15, Gibson 3-7 0-0 6, Barrett 9-19 1-2 19, Payton 6-9 0-0 12, Knox II 1-7 0-4 2, Portis 1-5 0-0 2, Robinson 3-3 2-2 8, Allen 0-2 0-0 0, Dotson 1-1 0-0 2, Ellington 1-5 0-0 3, Ntilikina 2-5 2-2 7, Trier 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 37-95 9-16 87.
Davis 2-8 1-2 5, James 9-19 7-7 31, McGee 2-4 2-2 6, Bradley 5-9 0-0 12, Green 4-8 1-2 11, Dudley 0-0 0-0 0, Kuzma 6-11 2-2 16, Howard 3-3 1-2 8, Caldwell-Pope 5-7 2-2 15, Caruso 1-4 0-0 2, Cook 1-2 0-0 3, Daniels 0-1 0-0 0, Rondo 3-6 2-2 8. Totals 41-82 18-21 117.
|New York
|21
|24
|25
|17
|—
|87
|L.A. Lakers
|26
|36
|23
|32
|—
|117
3-Point Goals_New York 4-20 (Ellington 1-3, Randle 1-4, Bullock 1-5, Barrett 0-2, Knox II 0-2, Trier 0-2), L.A. Lakers 17-36 (James 6-12, Caldwell-Pope 3-4, Bradley 2-2, Green 2-4, Kuzma 2-6, Rondo 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 47 (Randle 10), L.A. Lakers 48 (Howard 13). Assists_New York 15 (Payton 4), L.A. Lakers 27 (Rondo 10). Total Fouls_New York 20, L.A. Lakers 19. A_18,997 (18,997)