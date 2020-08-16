https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/L-A-Dodgers-Team-Stax-15487708.php
L.A. Dodgers Team Stax
Recommended Video:
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.242
|.321
|761
|120
|184
|35
|3
|39
|117
|76
|165
|8
|2
|7
|Betts
|.309
|.371
|81
|15
|25
|6
|0
|8
|18
|7
|12
|1
|0
|0
|Pollock
|.292
|.352
|65
|9
|19
|5
|0
|5
|12
|6
|15
|2
|1
|0
|Taylor
|.284
|.392
|67
|10
|19
|3
|1
|1
|8
|11
|18
|2
|1
|0
|Seager
|.281
|.333
|64
|12
|18
|4
|0
|4
|10
|4
|7
|0
|0
|1
|Turner
|.280
|.368
|82
|12
|23
|6
|1
|2
|16
|9
|16
|0
|0
|3
|Hernández
|.250
|.286
|60
|10
|15
|3
|1
|1
|6
|2
|14
|0
|0
|2
|Barnes
|.250
|.286
|40
|4
|10
|1
|0
|1
|6
|2
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Ríos
|.250
|.300
|28
|5
|7
|2
|0
|3
|6
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger
|.195
|.255
|87
|16
|17
|2
|0
|4
|11
|7
|14
|2
|0
|0
|Smith
|.188
|.341
|32
|4
|6
|1
|0
|2
|8
|8
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy
|.175
|.295
|80
|10
|14
|2
|0
|4
|8
|11
|24
|0
|0
|0
|Pederson
|.164
|.281
|55
|11
|9
|0
|0
|3
|7
|8
|14
|1
|0
|0
|Beaty
|.100
|.182
|20
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gore
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|15
|7
|2.46
|22
|22
|7
|201.0
|146
|65
|55
|21
|63
|192
|Floro
|1
|0
|0.00
|10
|0
|0
|8.2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Gonsolin
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|2
|0
|8.2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|McGee
|2
|0
|0.00
|9
|0
|0
|8.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|Kelly
|0
|0
|0.00
|7
|0
|0
|6.1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|5
|5
|Alexander
|0
|0
|0.00
|6
|0
|0
|5.1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|7
|Kolarek
|2
|0
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|5.1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Jansen
|0
|0
|0.96
|10
|0
|6
|9.1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|12
|Treinen
|1
|1
|0.96
|10
|0
|0
|9.1
|6
|5
|1
|0
|6
|10
|Ferguson
|0
|0
|1.12
|9
|0
|0
|8.0
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|11
|Urías
|2
|0
|2.53
|4
|4
|0
|21.1
|18
|6
|6
|2
|6
|13
|Kershaw
|2
|1
|2.65
|3
|3
|0
|17.0
|11
|5
|5
|4
|3
|18
|May
|1
|1
|2.75
|4
|4
|0
|19.2
|18
|6
|6
|2
|5
|17
|Báez
|0
|0
|2.89
|9
|0
|1
|9.1
|5
|3
|3
|0
|5
|7
|Santana
|1
|0
|2.89
|6
|0
|0
|9.1
|8
|3
|3
|1
|2
|11
|Stripling
|3
|1
|3.97
|4
|4
|0
|22.2
|20
|14
|10
|5
|6
|20
|Graterol
|0
|2
|4.00
|9
|0
|0
|9.0
|8
|4
|4
|0
|1
|7
|Buehler
|0
|0
|5.21
|4
|4
|0
|19.0
|13
|12
|11
|5
|9
|17
|Wood
|0
|1
|9.00
|1
|1
|0
|3.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|3
|4
|González
|0
|0
|9.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
View Comments