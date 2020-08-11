Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .229 .313 586 88 134 26 3 29 85 61 128 4 1 4
Seager .340 .389 50 10 17 4 0 3 7 3 5 0 0 1
Pollock .304 .347 46 6 14 4 0 4 9 3 12 0 0 0
Betts .279 .333 61 9 17 6 0 4 10 5 9 1 0 0
Hernández .260 .288 50 10 13 2 1 1 6 1 12 0 0 1
Turner .250 .347 64 8 16 5 1 1 12 7 13 0 0 2
Taylor .229 .373 48 4 11 0 1 1 7 10 12 1 1 0
Ríos .211 .250 19 4 4 1 0 3 5 0 7 0 0 0
Smith .200 .359 30 4 6 1 0 2 8 8 4 0 0 0
Muncy .182 .308 66 8 12 2 0 4 5 9 18 0 0 0
Pederson .182 .308 44 11 8 0 0 3 7 7 13 1 0 0
Bellinger .176 .233 68 11 12 1 0 2 6 5 11 1 0 0
Beaty .111 .200 18 2 2 0 0 1 1 1 3 0 0 0
Barnes .091 .167 22 1 2 0 0 0 2 2 9 0 0 0
Gore .000 .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 11 6 2.50 17 17 5 155.0 110 48 43 15 52 150
Treinen 0 1 0.00 8 0 0 7.1 4 4 0 0 6 7
Floro 1 0 0.00 7 0 0 6.2 3 0 0 0 1 7
Kelly 0 0 0.00 7 0 0 6.1 5 0 0 0 5 5
McGee 1 0 0.00 7 0 0 6.1 2 0 0 0 1 10
Alexander 0 0 0.00 5 0 0 5.1 2 1 0 0 2 7
Gonsolin 0 0 0.00 1 1 0 4.0 1 0 0 0 1 1
Kolarek 2 0 0.00 4 0 0 3.1 2 0 0 0 0 3
Báez 0 0 1.17 7 0 1 7.2 4 1 1 0 2 5
Jansen 0 0 1.29 7 0 4 7.0 3 1 1 0 3 7
Ferguson 0 0 1.35 8 0 0 6.2 4 1 1 1 1 10
Urías 1 0 2.40 3 3 0 15.0 13 4 4 0 6 10
May 1 1 2.75 4 4 0 19.2 18 6 6 2 5 17
Kershaw 1 1 3.60 2 2 0 10.0 10 4 4 3 1 12
Stripling 3 0 4.00 3 3 0 18.0 14 8 8 3 4 16
Santana 1 0 4.05 4 0 0 6.2 6 3 3 1 2 10
Buehler 0 0 4.40 3 3 0 14.1 7 7 7 4 8 12
Graterol 0 2 5.40 7 0 0 6.2 6 4 4 0 1 6
Wood 0 1 9.00 1 1 0 3.0 3 3 3 1 3 4
González 0 0 9.00 1 0 0 1.0 3 1 1 0 0 1