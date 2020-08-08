https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/L-A-Dodgers-Team-Stax-15469152.php
L.A. Dodgers Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.243
|.329
|497
|77
|121
|25
|2
|26
|74
|53
|110
|4
|1
|4
|Seager
|.340
|.389
|50
|10
|17
|4
|0
|3
|7
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Pollock
|.316
|.366
|38
|5
|12
|4
|0
|3
|6
|3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Betts
|.306
|.370
|49
|8
|15
|6
|0
|3
|7
|5
|7
|1
|0
|0
|Taylor
|.256
|.373
|43
|4
|11
|0
|1
|1
|7
|8
|11
|1
|1
|0
|Hernández
|.250
|.283
|44
|8
|11
|1
|0
|1
|6
|1
|9
|0
|0
|1
|Ríos
|.250
|.294
|16
|4
|4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Turner
|.245
|.349
|53
|6
|13
|5
|1
|0
|9
|6
|11
|0
|0
|2
|Pederson
|.235
|.350
|34
|9
|8
|0
|0
|3
|7
|5
|12
|1
|0
|0
|Smith
|.231
|.364
|26
|3
|6
|1
|0
|2
|8
|6
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy
|.182
|.328
|55
|8
|10
|2
|0
|4
|5
|9
|16
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger
|.175
|.230
|57
|9
|10
|1
|0
|2
|5
|4
|9
|1
|0
|0
|Beaty
|.167
|.286
|12
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes
|.100
|.182
|20
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Gore
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|10
|4
|2.39
|14
|14
|5
|128.0
|92
|39
|34
|11
|42
|123
|Floro
|1
|0
|0.00
|6
|0
|0
|5.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Kershaw
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|5.2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Treinen
|0
|1
|0.00
|6
|0
|0
|5.2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|5
|6
|Kelly
|0
|0
|0.00
|6
|0
|0
|5.1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3
|McGee
|0
|0
|0.00
|6
|0
|0
|5.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|Alexander
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|4.1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Gonsolin
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|4.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kolarek
|2
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|3.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Báez
|0
|0
|1.35
|6
|0
|1
|6.2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Jansen
|0
|0
|1.50
|6
|0
|4
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|6
|Ferguson
|0
|0
|1.80
|6
|0
|0
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|7
|Urías
|1
|0
|2.40
|3
|3
|0
|15.0
|13
|4
|4
|0
|6
|10
|May
|1
|0
|2.63
|3
|3
|0
|13.2
|13
|4
|4
|1
|3
|15
|Stripling
|3
|0
|4.00
|3
|3
|0
|18.0
|14
|8
|8
|3
|4
|16
|Santana
|1
|0
|4.05
|4
|0
|0
|6.2
|6
|3
|3
|1
|2
|10
|Buehler
|0
|0
|5.19
|2
|2
|0
|8.2
|6
|5
|5
|4
|4
|6
|Graterol
|0
|2
|5.40
|6
|0
|0
|5.0
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|5
|Wood
|0
|1
|9.00
|1
|1
|0
|3.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|3
|4
|González
|0
|0
|9.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
