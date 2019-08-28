https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/L-A-Dodgers-9-San-Diego-0-14383545.php
L.A. Dodgers 9, San Diego 0
|Los Angeles
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|39
|9
|14
|9
|Totals
|30
|0
|5
|0
|Pederson rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|G.Garcia 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Naylor lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gyorko ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pollock cf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|France 3b-p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Bellinger 1b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Seager ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Allen 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Beaty lf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sadler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ferguson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Margot cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Urías ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Smith c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Quantrill p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buehler p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Erlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Myers ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|001
|250
|001
|—
|9
|San Diego
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Urías (5), Margot (2). DP_Los Angeles 1, San Diego 3. LOB_Los Angeles 6, San Diego 6. 2B_Bellinger (28), Hernández (15), Machado (18), France (6). HR_Pederson (27), Pollock (10). SB_Margot (19), Beaty (3), Machado (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Buehler W,11-3
|6
|4
|0
|0
|2
|11
|Sadler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ferguson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Diego
|Quantrill L,6-5
|4
|1-3
|8
|8
|8
|3
|1
|Baez
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Erlin
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|France
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP_Buehler (Margot).
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:02. A_27,952 (42,445).
