L.A. Dodgers 9, San Diego 0

Los Angeles San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 9 14 9 Totals 30 0 5 0 Pederson rf 5 1 2 1 G.Garcia 2b 3 0 0 0 Muncy 3b 1 1 0 0 Naylor lf 4 0 1 0 Gyorko ph-3b 2 0 0 0 Machado 3b 3 0 1 0 Pollock cf 5 2 3 1 France 3b-p 1 0 1 0 Bellinger 1b 4 2 1 0 Hosmer 1b 3 0 1 0 Seager ss 5 1 1 2 Allen 1b 1 0 0 0 Beaty lf 4 2 3 1 Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0 Sadler p 0 0 0 0 Mejía c 4 0 0 0 Ferguson p 1 0 0 0 Margot cf 2 0 0 0 Martin p 0 0 0 0 Urías ss 3 0 0 0 Smith c 4 0 2 2 Quantrill p 1 0 1 0 Hernández 2b 4 0 2 2 Baez p 0 0 0 0 Buehler p 3 0 0 0 Hedges ph 1 0 0 0 Taylor lf 1 0 0 0 Erlin p 0 0 0 0 Myers ph-3b 1 0 0 0

Los Angeles 001 250 001 — 9 San Diego 000 000 000 — 0

E_Urías (5), Margot (2). DP_Los Angeles 1, San Diego 3. LOB_Los Angeles 6, San Diego 6. 2B_Bellinger (28), Hernández (15), Machado (18), France (6). HR_Pederson (27), Pollock (10). SB_Margot (19), Beaty (3), Machado (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Buehler W,11-3 6 4 0 0 2 11 Sadler 1 0 0 0 0 1 Ferguson 1 0 0 0 0 0 Martin 1 1 0 0 0 1

San Diego Quantrill L,6-5 4 1-3 8 8 8 3 1 Baez 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 Erlin 3 3 0 0 0 1 France 1 1 1 1 0 0

HBP_Buehler (Margot).

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:02. A_27,952 (42,445).