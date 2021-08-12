L.A. Dodgers 8, Philadelphia 2
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|8
|12
|6
|
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|
|T.Turner 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Muncy 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Knapp ph-c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Seager ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Harper rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCutchen lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bellinger cf
|5
|2
|2
|4
|
|Bohm 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Pollock lf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Beaty rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Hammer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Graterol p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Llovera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Treinen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pujols ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Uceta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torreyes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Price p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Herrera cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bickford p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moniak ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKinney ph-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brogdon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gibson p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Miller 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Los Angeles
|000
|300
|302
|—
|8
|Philadelphia
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2