L.A. Dodgers 8, Kansas City 3
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|8
|8
|7
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|4
|3
|
|Betts rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Melendez dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|T.Turner ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Witt Jr. 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Perez c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Smith c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pasquantino 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Turner 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Pratto lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Taylor lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Muncy dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Massey 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alberto 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Isbel rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lux ph-2b
|1
|2
|1
|0
|
|Eaton ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thompson cf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|530
|—
|8
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|120
|—
|3