Seattle Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 1 3 1 Totals 29 2 6 2 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 Betts rf 4 0 0 0 Moore rf 4 0 1 0 C.Seager ss 4 0 2 1 Lewis cf 3 1 1 0 Turner 3b 3 0 1 1 K.Seager 3b 4 0 1 0 Pollock dh 4 0 0 0 Nola c 4 0 0 0 Bellinger cf 3 0 0 0 Vogelbach dh 2 0 0 0 Taylor lf 3 0 1 0 a-Lopes ph-dh 2 0 0 1 Muncy 1b 3 0 0 0 White 1b 3 0 0 0 Hernández 2b 3 0 0 0 Long Jr. 2b 3 0 0 0 Barnes c 2 2 2 0 Gordon lf 2 0 0 0

Seattle 000 000 100 — 1 Los Angeles 000 001 01x — 2

E_Turner (4). DP_Seattle 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Seattle 5, Los Angeles 5. 2B_K.Seager (8), C.Seager (5). SB_Gordon (1), Lewis (2), Crawford (4), Barnes (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle Gonzales 7 5 1 1 0 9 Altavilla, L, 1-2 1 1 1 1 2 2

Los Angeles Gonsolin 6 2 0 0 0 3 McGee, H, 2 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 Alexander, BS, 0-1 1 0 0 0 1 1 Treinen, W, 2-1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Alexander pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Gonsolin (Gordon).

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_2:38.