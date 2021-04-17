L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 6

|Los Angeles
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|48
|11
|12
|9
|Totals
|46
|6
|12
|5
|Betts rf
|6
|2
|1
|0
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Seager ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Tatis Jr. ss
|6
|1
|1
|1
|Turner 3b
|6
|2
|3
|1
|Cronenworth 2b-p
|6
|0
|1
|0
|Smith c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Machado 3b
|4
|3
|2
|0
|Muncy 1b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|6
|0
|2
|1
|Taylor cf
|6
|2
|1
|1
|Myers rf
|6
|1
|2
|0
|McKinstry 2b
|6
|0
|3
|2
|Profar lf-2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Raley lf
|6
|1
|2
|2
|Campusano c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Buehler p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Beaty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mateo ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Treinen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|González p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Musgrove lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pollock ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Weathers p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pham ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Santana p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Altavilla p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kela p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Price p
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pagán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kim ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Adams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pomeranz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Caratini ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|013
|011
|005
|—
|11
|San Diego
|010
|010
|121
|000
|—
|6