https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/L-A-Dodgers-11-Colorado-3-15509084.php
L.A. Dodgers 11, Colorado 3
Recommended Video:
|Colorado
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|33
|11
|12
|11
|Tapia dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Betts rf
|5
|3
|3
|3
|Hampson cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Seager ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Taylor lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Story ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Wolters 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pederson dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Murphy 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|a-Pollock ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fuentes 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy 3b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Hernández 2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Rodgers 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Beaty 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hilliard lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Smith c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|E.Díaz c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Colorado
|001
|100
|001
|—
|3
|Los Angeles
|101
|301
|23x
|—
|11
E_Taylor (2), Hernández (4). DP_Colorado 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Colorado 8, Los Angeles 5. HR_Story (8), McMahon (6), Hilliard (3), Seager (7), Betts 2 (11), Hernández (3), Bellinger (8), Smith (3), Muncy (7). SB_Betts 2 (5), Taylor (3). SF_Pollock (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Colorado
|Senzatela, L, 3-1
|5
|1-3
|7
|6
|6
|1
|1
|Kinley
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Pazos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Goudeau
|1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Los Angeles
|Stripling
|4
|6
|2
|2
|2
|2
|González, W, 1-0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Floro
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kolarek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Santana
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
Kolarek pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Senzatela (Pederson).
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_2:58.
View Comments