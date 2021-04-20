L.A. Dodgers 1, Seattle 0

DP_Los Angeles 0, Seattle 1. LOB_Los Angeles 4, Seattle 3. 2B_Pollock (3). SB_Moore (3), Taylor (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Urías W,3-0 7 1 0 0 1 11 González H,5 1 0 0 0 1 1 Jansen S,4-5 1 0 0 0 0 2

Seattle Gonzales L,1-2 7 2 1 1 1 6 Sadler 1 0 0 0 1 0 Middleton 1 0 0 0 2 1

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:28. A_8,998 (47,929).