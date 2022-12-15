L.A. Clippers 99, Minnesota 88

Anderson 5-10 3-6 13, McDaniels 3-11 0-0 6, Gobert 3-5 5-7 11, Edwards 6-14 5-7 19, Rivers 1-7 2-2 5, Minott 1-1 2-2 4, Ryan 0-0 0-0 0, Reid 3-5 3-4 9, Knight 2-2 0-0 4, Garza 0-1 0-0 0, Forbes 0-1 0-0 0, Moore Jr. 1-1 2-2 4, Nowell 6-16 0-0 13. Totals 31-74 22-30 88.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies