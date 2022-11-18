L.A. Clippers 96, Detroit 91

Bey 4-11 1-1 11, Bogdanovic 10-18 4-5 26, Bagley III 1-5 2-2 4, Hayes 1-8 3-4 5, Ivey 8-21 1-2 18, Knox II 1-4 0-0 3, Livers 2-5 1-1 5, Burks 1-6 4-4 6, Diallo 2-4 1-2 5, Duren 3-6 2-3 8. Totals 33-88 19-24 91.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute