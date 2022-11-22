L.A. Clippers 121, Utah 114

Markkanen 10-21 4-4 25, Olynyk 6-7 4-4 19, Vanderbilt 1-4 4-4 6, Clarkson 8-18 6-7 26, Sexton 5-13 0-0 10, Fontecchio 1-4 0-0 2, Kessler 2-2 0-0 4, Alexander-Walker 0-0 2-2 2, Beasley 2-11 0-0 6, Horton-Tucker 5-9 2-3 14. Totals 40-89 22-24 114.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute