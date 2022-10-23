L.A. Clippers 111, Sacramento 109

George 16-31 5-5 40, Morris Sr. 4-7 0-0 9, Zubac 4-7 2-2 10, Jackson 4-5 3-3 14, Powell 1-10 2-2 4, Covington 2-3 4-4 8, Batum 3-3 0-0 7, Coffey 1-1 1-2 3, Mann 2-3 1-2 5, Kennard 4-11 2-2 11. Totals 41-81 20-22 111.
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute
- Wave by the numbers: Darien volleyball, field hockey are No. 1
- A Darien running record, football explosion and volleyball
- Wave by the numbers: Darien XC runs wild in two states
- Darien football shuts out Bridgeport Central for first victory
- Darien’s boys’ 4x400 relay takes fourth at National meet
- Darien boys volleyball scores FCIAC three-peat
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax