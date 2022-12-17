L.A. Clippers 102, Washington 93

Avdija 3-8 4-4 11, Kuzma 8-18 0-0 17, Porzingis 8-19 3-4 19, Kispert 3-8 0-0 7, Morris 5-9 0-0 12, Gill 0-0 0-0 0, Gafford 2-3 2-2 6, Barton 5-12 0-0 14, Goodwin 2-7 3-3 7. Totals 36-84 12-13 93.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies