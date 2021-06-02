L.A. Angels-San Francisco Runs

Angels third. Max Stassi grounds out to shallow infield, Mauricio Dubon to Wilmer Flores. Andrew Heaney singles to shallow left field. David Fletcher walks. Andrew Heaney to second. Justin Upton walks. David Fletcher to second. Andrew Heaney to third. Justin Upton to second. David Fletcher to third. Andrew Heaney scores. Phil Gosselin strikes out swinging. Anthony Rendon singles to left center field. Justin Upton scores. David Fletcher scores. Juan Lagares flies out to deep right center field to Austin Slater.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 3, Giants 0.

Angels fourth. Jared Walsh grounds out to first base, Wilmer Flores to Alex Wood. Taylor Ward hit by pitch. Max Stassi doubles to deep right field. Taylor Ward scores. Andrew Heaney walks. David Fletcher reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Andrew Heaney out at second. Max Stassi to third. Justin Upton walks. David Fletcher to second. Kean Wong pinch-hitting for Phil Gosselin. Kean Wong walks. Justin Upton to second. David Fletcher to third. Max Stassi scores. Anthony Rendon doubles to left field. Kean Wong scores. Justin Upton scores. David Fletcher scores. Juan Lagares lines out to deep left field to Mike Tauchman.

5 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 8, Giants 0.

Giants seventh. Steven Duggar singles to second base. Wilmer Flores singles to deep left field. Steven Duggar to second. Donovan Solano singles to right center field. Wilmer Flores to second. Steven Duggar scores. Brandon Crawford strikes out swinging. Mauricio Dubon reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Donovan Solano out at second. Wilmer Flores to third. Mike Tauchman lines out to left field to Jose Rojas.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Angels 8, Giants 1.