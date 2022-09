Angels sixth. Max Stassi walks. David Fletcher flies out to left field to Yordan Alvarez. Mike Trout homers to center field. Max Stassi scores. Shohei Ohtani grounds out to shallow infield, Jose Altuve to Trey Mancini. Taylor Ward grounds out to third base, Alex Bregman to Trey Mancini.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 2, Astros 0.

Astros sixth. Jose Altuve grounds out to shortstop, Luis Rengifo to Matt Thaiss. Jeremy Pena homers to right field. Yordan Alvarez doubles to deep center field. Alex Bregman flies out to center field to Mike Trout. Kyle Tucker strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 2, Astros 1.

Astros seventh. Trey Mancini singles to left field. Chas McCormick homers to right field. Trey Mancini scores. J.J. Matijevic pinch-hitting for David Hensley. J.J. Matijevic strikes out on a foul tip. Martin Maldonado grounds out to third base, Matt Duffy to Mike Ford. Jose Altuve pops out to shallow infield to Matt Thaiss.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 3, Angels 2.

Astros eighth. Jeremy Pena singles to shallow left field. Yordan Alvarez walks. Jeremy Pena to second. Alex Bregman called out on strikes. Kyle Tucker grounds out to second base, David Fletcher to Mike Ford. Yordan Alvarez to second. Jeremy Pena to third. Trey Mancini walks. Chas McCormick walks. Trey Mancini to second. Yordan Alvarez to third. Jeremy Pena scores. J.J. Matijevic flies out to shallow center field to David Fletcher.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Astros 4, Angels 2.

Angels ninth. Shohei Ohtani grounds out to second base, Jose Altuve to Trey Mancini. Taylor Ward homers to center field. Luis Rengifo strikes out swinging. Matt Thaiss strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 4, Angels 3.