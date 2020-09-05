https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/L-A-Angels-6-Houston-5-15544939.php
L.A. Angels 6, Houston 5
|Houston
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|45
|5
|13
|4
|Totals
|35
|6
|7
|6
|Springer cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Simmons ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Reddick rf
|6
|0
|1
|1
|Trout cf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Brantley dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Straw pr-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ohtani dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Ward rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Tucker lf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Walsh 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Barreto lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Toro 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Adell rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Rengifo 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Maldonado c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Briceño c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stubbs pr-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pujols ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bemboom c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|000
|200
|003
|00
|—
|5
|Los Angeles
|301
|001
|000
|01
|—
|6
E_Briceño (1). DP_Houston 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Houston 12, Los Angeles 14. 2B_Gurriel (12), Correa (7), Tucker 2 (8), Díaz (1), Springer (5). HR_Trout (14), Walsh (1). SB_Straw (6). SF_Walsh (1). S_Rengifo (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|McCullers Jr.
|0
|2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Garcia
|4
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Pérez
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Scrubb
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Pressly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Raley L,0-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|Bundy
|7
|6
|2
|2
|1
|8
|Mayers H,4
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bard H,1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buttrey H,2
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Andriese W,2-2
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
McCullers Jr. pitched to 5 batters in the 1st.
HBP_Bundy (Toro), Raley (Simmons). WP_Scrubb.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Brian Knight; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Tom Woodring.
T_4:27.
