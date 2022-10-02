Skip to main content
Sports

L.A. Angels 3, Texas 2

Texas Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 2 2 2 Totals 30 3 7 3
Semien 2b 4 0 1 0 Rengifo rf 3 0 0 0
Seager ss 4 1 0 0 Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0
Lowe 1b 3 1 1 2 Ward cf 4 0 0 0
García dh 3 0 0 0 Duffy 1b-3b 4 0 0 0
Jung 3b 3 0 0 0 Adell lf 4 1 1 0
Heim c 3 0 0 0 Fletcher ss-2b 3 1 1 0
Smith lf 3 0 0 0 Suzuki c 2 0 1 1
Taveras cf 3 0 0 0 Soto 3b-ss 3 1 3 1
Thompson rf 2 0 0 0 Stefanic 2b 2 0 0 0
Calhoun ph 1 0 0 0 Thaiss ph-1b 1 0 0 1
Texas 000 000 200 2
Los Angeles 010 000 20x 3

DP_Texas 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Texas 0, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Adell (12), Soto 2 (4). HR_Lowe (27).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Ragans 5 4 1 1 1 2
Tinoco 1 1 1 1 0 1
Hernández L,2-3 BS,4-6 1 1 1 1 0 0
Moore 1 1 0 0 0 1
Los Angeles
Suarez W,8-8 7 2 2 2 0 6
Weiss H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Tepera S,6-11 1 0 0 0 0 2

Tinoco pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Tinoco (Suzuki).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Scott Barry; Third, David Arrieta.

T_2:27. A_32,472 (45,517).

