L.A. Angels 10, Houston 9
|Houston
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|9
|12
|9
|Totals
|31
|10
|13
|10
|Springer dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Simmons ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Straw cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brantley lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Trout cf
|3
|4
|3
|2
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Ohtani dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|3
|3
|Upton lf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Barreto 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Adell rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Toro 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bemboom c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Mayfield 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Rengifo 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Houston
|013
|020
|3
|—
|9
|Los Angeles
|102
|121
|3
|—
|10
E_Rengifo (3). LOB_Houston 5, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Straw (4), Correa (8), Trout 2 (5), Simmons 2 (3), Upton 2 (3). 3B_Springer (1). HR_Tucker (7), Trout (15), Adell (3), Upton (5). SB_Ohtani (6).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Bielak
|3
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|0
|5
|Devenski
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Sneed
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Taylor
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Paredes L,1-2 BS,0-1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|Canning
|4
|4
|4
|4
|2
|4
|Bard
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Quijada
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mayers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peña W,3-0
|1
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:01.
