Kunkel scores 22 to lead Belmont past E. Kentucky 83-70

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Adam Kunkel had 22 points as Belmont won its eighth straight game, topping Eastern Kentucky 83-70 on Saturday night.

Tyler Scanlon had 14 points for Belmont (22-7, 13-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Grayson Murphy added 13 points, seven assists and seven steals. Ben Sheppard had 10 points.

Lachlan Anderson had 15 points for the Colonels (14-15, 11-5). JacQuess Hobbs added 11 points. Ty Taylor had 11 points.

Jomaru Brown, who led the Colonels in scoring entering the matchup with 19 points per game, scored nine points on 3-of-10 shooting.

Eastern Kentucky fell two games out of first place in the conference standings. Austin Peay, Murray State and Belmont are tied for first in the OVC.

The Bruins improve to 2-0 against the Colonels this season. Belmont defeated Eastern Kentucky 87-56 on Jan. 16. Belmont plays Tennessee Tech at home on Thursday. Eastern Kentucky takes on Murray State on the road on Thursday.

