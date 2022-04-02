Krzyzewski K-O'd: North Carolina takes out coach, Duke 81-77 EDDIE PELLS, AP National Writer April 2, 2022 Updated: April 2, 2022 11:30 p.m.
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski watches during the first half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans.
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski watches during the first half of a college basketball game against North Carolina in the semifinal round of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans.
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski walks along the sideline during the first half of a college basketball game against North Carolina in the semifinal round of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans.
Duke forward Paolo Banchero, right, celebrates after scoring as North Carolina guard Leaky Black looks on during the first half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans.
Duke's Paolo Banchero (5) dunks in front of North Carolina's Brady Manek (45) and Leaky Black (1) during the first half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans.
Duke forward Paolo Banchero (5) shoots over North Carolina forward Brady Manek (45) during the first half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans.
North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis reacts to a play during the first half of a college basketball game against Duke in the semifinal round of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans.
Duke forward Theo John, right, blocks the shot of North Carolina guard R.J. Davis during the first half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans.
12 of12
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s remarkable career came to thrilling and sudden close Saturday night after Caleb Love made a key 3-pointer and three late free throws to lift archrival North Carolina to a thrill-a-minute 81-77 victory over the Blue Devils.
This was the 258th, most consequential and maybe, just maybe, the very best meeting between these teams, whose arenas are separated by a scant 11 miles down in Tobacco Road.