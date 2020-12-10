https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/Krutwig-leads-Loyola-of-Chicago-past-Chicago-15789743.php
Krutwig leads Loyola of Chicago past Chicago State 88-51
CHICAGO (AP) — Cameron Krutwig had 22 points as Loyola of Chicago easily beat Chicago State 88-51 on Wednesday.
Krutwig made 10 of 13 shots and grabbed nine rebounds.
Tate Hall had 15 points for Loyola of Chicago (2-0). Marquise Kennedy added six assists.
Levelle Zeigler had 12 points for the Cougars (0-6). Ke'Sean Davis added 10 points.
